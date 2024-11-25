Amitabh Bachchan has powerful message for Abhishek Bachchan after I Want To Talk release: ‘Let them say what they say…’

Abhishek Bachchan's performance in his latest release, I Want To Talk, received a lot of praise. The actor’s father, Amitabh Bachchan, who has been his constant cheerleader, has now shared a powerful message for him. He showered love on the movie and also told Abhishek to let people say what they wanted to.

On November 24, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan reviewed the movie I Want To Talk on his Tumblr blog. He wrote, “Some films invite you to be entertained. Some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK.. just does that.. it invites you to BE the film! It picks you up gently from your seat in the theater and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon, and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into... ESCAPISM.”

Big B then lauded Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in the film, saying, “Abhishek.. you are not Abhishek.. you are ARJUN SEN of the film.” He also conveyed a strong message, stating, “Let them say what they say.. but this is what I say.. the say for the film.”

Sr Bachchan recalled his own father’s words, which were: “The good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad. The need for whichever was the need for them, did they recognise me with that.”

The legendary star explained the meaning, saying, “It was their 'need' to think of me as good or bad.. whatever was their 'need', that was how much they did recognise me.. your greed for the good in me can be good.. your greed to express the bad in me can be bad.. but it was YOUR 'need' to think good or think bad.. and that was my recognition.. it was not what I was.. IT WAS YOUR NEED TO THINK OF ME AS BAD.. OR THINK OR ME AS GOOD.. THAT WAS how much you could understand me.”

He concluded on a strong note, adding, “It was your need to write falsehood about me.. it was your need to write the goodness in me.. and that need was the value of how much you did recognize me.. recognise me.. not know me!!!! The ultimate philosophic sarcasm - satire the sneering scoffing gibbing trenchancy.. of those that now try desperately to uphold the crumbled pillar of the five.. AND ALL THE EF MUST UNDERSTAND WELL FOR WHOM THIS IS WRITTEN!”

Meanwhile, the Shoojit Sircar directorial I Want To Talk is currently running in cinemas.

