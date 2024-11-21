I Want To Talk: King director Sujoy Ghosh reviews Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar’s ‘heartfelt’ film; says ‘Do see if you can’

The slice-of-life film I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead and directed by Shoojit Sircar, is just a day away from release. The reviews about the upcoming movie have started coming in. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is set to helm Shah Rukh Khan starrer King, has now reviewed I Want To Talk. He called it ‘heartfelt’ and also recommended it to the audience.

Today, November 21, 2024, Sujoy Ghosh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared his thoughts about the film I Want To Talk. He praised it, saying, “I saw ‘i want to talk’ by shoojit. such a nice heartfelt film.”

Lauding Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan, and the rest of the cast, Sujoy shared, “Shoojit excels in these films -- plus he has Abhishek and a fantastic set of actors -- do see if you can....”

The official description of I Want To Talk states, “When you know life is unpredictable… remember to TALK your heart! Get ready to witness a story of a man who LIVES to talk and gives an entire new meaning to life.”

Alongside Abhishek Bachchan, the cast of the drama includes Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The screenplay and dialogue are penned by Ritesh Shah. I Want to Talk is slated to arrive in cinemas tomorrow, November 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sujoy Ghosh is preparing to kickstart King very soon. Shah Rukh Khan is set to play the lead role and will be teaming up with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan is a part of King as the antagonist. Munjya fame Abhay Verma will also be seen in a pivotal role.

According to an exclusive report in Pinkvilla, King will go on floors in January 2025 in Mumbai. The action thriller is produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. The makers are planning for a theatrical release on the festive occasion of Eid 2026.

