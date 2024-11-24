Salim Khan Birthday: When Sholay writer gave epic reply on Salman Khan’s marriage; ‘Ab tension ke itne used to ho gaye…’

Today, November 24, 2024, marks the birthday of legendary screenwriter, actor, and producer Salim Khan. On this special occasion, let’s revisit the moment when he humorously opened up about his son Salman Khan’s marriage. The Sholay writer’s epic reply about becoming used to tension promises to leave you in splits.

In an old episode of Komal Nahta Aur Ek Kahani, Salim Khan was asked when Salman Khan would get married. In response, he shared that for a marriage, you needed two people: a girl and Salman. Salim Ji hilariously mentioned, “Kayi martaba qarib qarib aake miss kar gaye hain” (Have almost missed it many times after coming close). He said that now they had become habitual.

Salim Ji continued by stating his belief that Salman would tie the knot when it was in his destiny. He said that there was no particular reason behind him not getting married. With a laugh, Salim Ji further remarked that he couldn’t say typical things like his son’s career wasn’t established yet or that he was still too young for marriage. He admitted that he had no ‘defense.’

When asked if he felt any tension about his son’s marriage, Salim Khan replied, “Kuch tension nahi rehta hai, ab tension ke itne used to ho gaye hain, immune ho gaye hain” (There is no more tension; now we have become so used to tension, we have become immune to it).

Advertisement

He added that Salman’s mother had also become used to it and believed it would happen when it had to. Salim Ji concluded with a funny remark, saying, “Maine kaha coat tie pehen ke chale jaenge” (I said I would just wear a coat and tie and go).

On November 21, Salman Khan gave fans a glimpse of his heartwarming bond with his father on Instagram. In one picture, he stood to the side as his dad sat on a bike. The second picture showed the superstar posing on the bike in style. In the caption, Salman wrote, “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100, 1956.”

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for his action-thriller film Sikandar, which is set to release on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s advice to Abhishek Bachchan became mantra for Bluffmaster’s song?