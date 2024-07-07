Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan pose with Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar in throwback PIC; fans say 'Combined talent of acting, writing and music'

Shabana Azmi often shares pictures and videos on her social media account and receives a lot of love and attention from fans and followers. Recently, she shared a throwback picture featuring herself, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Javed Akhtar.

Shabana Azmi drops heartwarming throwback picture

On July 7, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram account and treated her fans with a nice throwback picture. The picture is from the actor-producer Ramesh Sharma's 70th birthday party in 2017.

In the frame, the birthday boy can be seen posing with his friends, including Shabana Azmi, her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife actress Jaya Bachchan, and musician Amjad Ali Khan. They dressed in ethnic outfits and flashing smiles for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Shabana Azmi wrote in the caption, “At Romesh Sharma's special birthday."

Reacting to the picture, one fan wrote, "The combined talent of acting, writing and music in this picture is staggeringly bombastic! Not to mention pure class." Another commented, "Nice to watch the beautiful personalities.Superb n Mindblowing.Regards." "Legends with class," wrote a third fan. Another user said, "Wat an amazing pic.....so much love."

Shabana Azmi reacts to actors having huge entourage

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the veteran actress recently opened up about the changing times in the Indian film industry. She also recalled having no one to assist her in low-budget films and wearing her costume on her own.

She shared that, unlike in the West, Indian producers have little say in deciding who is needed in an actor’s crew. The Fire actress said, “In Hollywood, I have never seen anything like this except for personal trainers. The main dress designer, hairdresser, and makeup artist are all appointed by the producer’s team.”

The National Award-winning actress further revealed that during the 1970s and 1980s, she only had a three-member team that constituted a hairdresser, a make-up artist, and a driver. However, in low-budget films, she barely had anybody to assist he and used her own clothes, and stayed in the same hotel as the unit.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which also starred Jaya Bachchan in a key role. On the other hand, Big B was seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

