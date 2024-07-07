WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan wins hearts as he distributes goodies at Sunday meet and greet; fans say 'Kya baat hai'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses his Sunday ritual of meeting and greeting fans outside his Jalsa home. Likewise, today, July 7, Big B was clicked outside his house radiating happiness and charm.

Amitabh Bachchan distributes goodies among fans

A video on Instagram shows Amitabh Bachchan meeting his fans gathered outside his Jalsa to catch a glimpse of their favorite megastar. The veteran actor was seen greeting them with utmost care radiating happiness. He wore a hoodie and pants and waved to his fans with a bright smile on his face.

While performing his Sunday ritual, Big B distributed several goodies among fans after the success of Kalki 2898 AD. One fan was heard saying, "Kya baat hai." Others were also screaming in happiness as Bachchan Sir gave goodies to them. Taking to the comment section, fans dropped heart and fire emojis as well.

Have a look:

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek's performance in Bol Bachchan

On July 6, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise his son Abhishek Bachchan as Bol Bachchan completed 12 years of release. Reacting to a post shared by Abhishek's fan club, Big B called him "the best," and added that he isn't saying this because he is his father but genuinely liked his performance in Bol Bachchan as the audience.

"You are the best Abhishek...and this is not just a father speaking...pyaar aur aashirwaad sadaa (love and blessings, always)," the 81-year-old actor tweeted.

The original post features some rib-tickling scenes of Abhishek from the 2012 film. In a scene, Abhishek's character can be seen trying to cover up the truth, having three fake mothers while talking to Prithviraj Raghuvanshi, played by Ajay Devgn.

The father-son duo is now reuniting for a project. Earlier in June, Big B hinted at their possible collaboration while mentioning they were shooting at the same place. Previously they worked in movies like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar, and Sarkar Raj.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's film, Kalki 2898 AD. Big B played the role of Aswaththama in the epic science fiction movie. The Telugu film also starred Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Saswata Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old megastar also has Vettaiyan, an action drama in the pipeline, co-starring Rajinikanth.

