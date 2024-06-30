Kalki 2898 AD all set to join the 1000 plus crore club

Kalki 2898 AD is a groundbreaking film that has far exceeded everyone's expectations. Its cinematic brilliance is unparalleled, showcasing a level of creativity and execution never before seen. The unique concept of exploring uncharted territories and creating an entirely new world sets it apart as a truly one-of-a-kind film.

Kalki 2898 AD gears up to join 1000 plus crore club

Kalki 2898 AD possesses all the qualities of a cinematic masterpiece and is expected to become an epic in the history of Indian cinema. Its depiction of mythology in an apocalyptic futuristic setting, combined with a star-studded cast, awe-inspiring VFX, stellar performances, stunning visuals, a compelling storyline, and notable cameos, has resonated deeply with both critics and audiences.

Few films manage to create such a significant impact at the box office on their release day, and Kalki 2898 AD is one of them. Despite having a slow-paced narrative in the first half, the film's numbers are consistently increasing. Day by day, it edges closer to the coveted 1000 crore club.

Given the soaring box office records and the immense positive word of mouth, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to surpass the high records set by previous blockbusters such as RRR, Baahubali, and Jawan. With its unprecedented success and overwhelming reception, the film is set to redefine the benchmarks of Indian cinema.

