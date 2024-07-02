7 best Amitabh Bachchan comedy movies that will tickle your funny bones

Amitabh Bachchan comedy movies are loved by fans as they are rich in dialogues and characterizations. Big B did several superhit movies based on the same genres. From Bunty Aur Babli, Bhoothnath to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, senior Bachchan’s comedy movie list is hard to miss.

As we celebrate his filmography, here’s a look at some of his best comedy movies you can enjoy anytime.

7 best Amitabh Bachchan comedy movies that showcased his talent

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal

Director: David Dhawan

1998 Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Where to watch: JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, we see a masked madman who wants to destroy India steals a dangerous weapon, two elite soldiers must work together to recover it. The comedy relief and a tinge of action make the film superior. In the film, Big B played the role of Bade Miyan and Govinda was Chote Miyan.

Towards the end, Arjun and Pyare are criticized for their blunders regarding the van robbery and Shyamlal offers the two miscreants jobs in the police force. Arjun and Pyare are promoted to traffic police officers. Bade and Chote take their place as police inspectors.

2. Bunty Aur Babli

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Rani Mukherjee, Sanjay Mishra, Prem Chopra, Raj Babbar, Puneet Issar, Rajesh Vivek

6.2/10 Director: Shaad Ali

Shaad Ali Release year: 2005

2005 Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bunty Aur Babli is one of the best Amitabh Bachchan comedy movies. The plot follows the story of two ambitious dreamers and schemers from a pair of dead-end towns. Girl and boy team Bunty and Babli is unleashed on the world, giving rise to a series of increasingly wild and wacky capers. From spiritual gurus to gangsters and moles, from business partners to vagabonds, the pair run circles around kings and millionaires, ministers and adventurers, but most of all, policeman Dashrath Singh.

3. Bhoothnath

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aman Siddiqui, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan

Vivek Sharma IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bhoothnath is also one of the most famous Amitabh Bachchan comedy movies. In this film, Banku and his parents move into their new home, the Nath Villa. Here, Banku meets the unfriendly ghost of the former owner. Not only does Banku befriend him but also helps him make his final journey.

4. Satte Pe Satta

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sarika, Amjad Khan, Ranjeet, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sarika Thakur, Vikram Sahu

7.2/10 Director: Raj N Sippy

Raj N Sippy Release year: 1982

1982 Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Satte Pe Satta is the story of seven brothers - Som, Mangal, Budh, Guru, Shukra, Shani, and Ravi - living on a farmhouse among animals. We see Indu, a nurse, who loves Ravi (Amitabh Bachchan) and marries him. However, his savage brothers create problems for him, prompting him to improve their behavior.

5. Bol Bachchan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asin, Prachi Desai, Neeraj Vora

5.6/10 Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release year: 2012

2012 Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Bol Bachchan, when Abbas breaks the lock of an ancestral Hindu temple to save a child trapped inside, he runs into trouble. He tries to hide his true identity with a fake Hindu name, which leads to a web of lies. This is also considered one of the best Amitabh Bachchan comedy movies that is still loved by the audience.

6. Amar Akbar Anthony

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh

7.4/10 Director: Manmohan Desai

Manmohan Desai Release year: 1977

1977 Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amar Akbar Anthony tells the story of three brothers who are separated in childhood and raised in different faiths – Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity. While growing up, they are reunited and face humorous and dramatic situations as they navigate through life's challenges, with messages of unity and family at the core.

7. God Tussi Great Ho

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Rukhsar

3.7/10 Director: Rumi Jaffery

Rumi Jaffery Release year: 2008

2008 Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In God Tussi Great Ho, we see a young TV anchor trying to succeed in his career, but it has always eluded him. He blames only God for this. He is head over heels in love with a beautiful woman, who is a TV presenter and a well-known star working in the same channel, but he is never able to express his love for her.

Apart from these, Amitabh Bachchan’s comedy movies list also includes Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Bombay to Goa, Ki & Ka, Gol Maal, Do Aur Do Paanch, 102 Not Out, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Bhoothnath Returns, Bawarchi, and many more. As you get the list of some of the best Amitabh Bachchan comedy movies, head to the above-mentioned OTT platforms to binge-watch.

