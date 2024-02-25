Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals how privileged background helped in her career

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has opted for entrepreneurship instead of pursuing a career in movies. She is involved in her father Nikhil Nanda's company, Escorts Group. Despite her privileged background, Navya faces questions about how it influences her career path, and she recently discussed her family's legacy at an event.

Navya Naveli Nanda on how her privileged background influenced her career trajectory

During a recent interaction at the ABP Summit, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda acknowledged the advantage of her privileged upbringing and its impact on her career choices. She highlighted her determination to shape her own journey and make the most of the opportunities presented by her family since childhood. She expressed, “Everyone has a last name and everyone has a responsibility to carry their legacy forward, irrespective of the field that they are in. I am doing my bit to take the legacy forward and doing the best that I can to make my family proud. When we speak of privilege, I will give credit to where I am today to that. I don’t think I would be where I am if I didn’t come from the family that I came from. I was given a lot of opportunities at a very young age that most young girls my age don’t get.”

Advertisement

She then mentioned that it's been crucial to seize the best out of those opportunities. She acknowledges her family for where she stands today, both in her professional and personal life. Navya discussed the heritage from both her mother's and father's sides of the family. She expressed her desire to continue their charitable endeavors. She said, “There is so much that our parents and grandparents have done before us that I can feel a responsibility with the kind of work that has been done before me and the kind of work I would want to take forward.” She mentioned that in her family on both her mother's and father's sides, the focus has always been on giving back to people in various ways.

She feels that giving back can take many forms, such as through entertainment or business. As a family, they believe in the importance of giving, and she is creating her own identity by continuing that legacy of generosity.

Navya Naveli Nanda is now co-hosting a podcast called What the Hell Navya with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Navya Nanda reveals Agastya Nanda's 3-step approval process for any girl entering his life