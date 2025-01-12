Amitabh Bachchan’s usual Sunday ritual of meeting fans at Jalsa had unexpected surprise from son Abhishek Bachchan; WATCH

Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan meets his ardent fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. On January 12, he continued with the tradition and delightfully waved at his admirers from the raised platform outside his residence. While he completed his weekly obligation to the people gathered, his son Abhishek Bachchan paid a surprise visit, watching his father interact with people in admiration. Check it out!

To fulfill his duty towards his fans, Amitabh Bachchan came outside his Mumbai residence and waved at them on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Donning a pink and black jacket with a pair of trousers, Big B carefully climbed up a raised platform to ensure everyone got a glimpse of their favorite superstar.

As he interacted with his admirers, Abhishek Bachchan silently stood on the balcony of Jalsa and saw his father making people smile with his presence. The Ghoomer actor donned a purple t-shirt with a pair of trousers and stood at the railing watching the many gathered outside their home to get a glimpse and some attention from the mahanayak of the Indian film industry.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is all set to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the upcoming action-thriller King. According to an industry insider, Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand will be directing them in the actioner.

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combination for Hindi Cinema, and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer has been underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute.” It was also revealed that King is all set to go on floors in March 2025.

