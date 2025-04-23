Abir Gulaal: Fawad Khan wants Vaani Kapoor to change THIS about herself; can you guess?

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor are working together for the first time in Abir Gulaal. The duo has been busy promoting their upcoming film for the past few days. In a fun interaction, Fawad revealed a trait that he wanted Vaani to change about herself. Can you guess? It was her self-analysis.

On April 21, 2025, Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan held a live session on Instagram in which they interacted with their admirers and answered fun questions. During the session, Vaani asked her co-star to reveal one thing that he liked about her. In response, he said, “I think you keep the energy up on screen.”

When the actress asked Fawad what she could change or tweak about herself in his opinion, he replied, “Self-analysis, critical wala part. Acchi baat hai lekin thoda kam ho sakta hai (Self-analysis, the critical part. It is a good thing but could be a little less).”

Fawad Khan showered a lot of love on Vaani Kapoor and called her a ‘spontaneous actor.’ He revealed that it had been an amazing experience working with her. He also called the actress ‘a gem of a person.’

Talking about their movie Abir Gulaal, Vaani shared, “Do logon ki kahaani hai (It’s a story of two persons). They are opposites. They are not very similar people; they are different kinds of people who come together, and it’s very unexpected of them to come together. And it’s a journey that they are on, how they grow, evolve, and find each other, and find love for each other.”

Abir Gulaal is a romantic comedy slated to release in cinemas on May 9, 2025. The teaser and a few songs from the movie have already impressed the audience. The film marks the Bollywood comeback of Fawad Khan after 9 years. Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, and more are also part of the cast. The film is directed by Aarti S Bagdi.

