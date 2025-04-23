G-Dragon, Jung Hae In, and Code Kunst keep 88 liner gang strong sans Kim Soo Hyun amid his dating controversy

G-Dragon is showing once again that real friendships in the K-pop world can quietly withstand the storm—even if not everyone’s in the picture.

On April 22, 2025, G-Dragon attended Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres 2025 world tour in Seoul and shared a lighthearted selfie from the venue on his private social media account. The photo featured his fellow 1988-born friends—actor Jung Hae In and producer Code Kunst. The trio struck a playful pose, all wearing matching blue square glasses, with G-Dragon adding flair in his Ubermensch cap. The K-Pop idol captioned “Cutie Friends,” and used the emoji 'Good day.'

But what caught fans’ attention wasn’t just the photo—it was who wasn’t in it.

Kim Soo Hyun, another prominent 88-liner and usually part of the close-knit circle, was noticeably absent. His exclusion comes in the wake of dating rumors involving actress Kim Sae Ron. The minor dating scandal spread like wildfire and sparked controversy on G-Dragon's music variety show Good Day.

The fallout was swift: the show’s producers delayed Episode 6, which prominently featured Kim Soo Hyun, and issued an apology to viewers. The incident led to a drop in the show’s ratings and fueled speculation about tension within the group.

Still, G-Dragon’s Coldplay concert moment quietly affirmed that the bond with Jung Hae In and Code Kunst remains strong. While no public statement was made, the message was clear: even when things get messy, some friendships hold steady.

Speaking about Good Day, G-Dragon’s first-ever variety show, which wrapped on April 13, 2025, had the unique concept of creating music and meaningful moments with guest stars from the Korean industry. The official music video for the show’s theme, “Good Day 2025,” will drop on April 24 at 6 PM. In a gesture true to G-Dragon’s character, all proceeds from the video will go toward supporting underprivileged youth and vulnerable communities.

However, when Good Day's thank you list was released on April 22, 2025, fans were quick to notice the absence of the 88-liners, which include Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In, Yim Siwan, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Hwang Kwanghee. Not a single mention or even a group photo was included when a poster was shared on MBC’s official Instagram.

Fans were expecting a statement or at least a subtle hint from G-Dragon regarding the removal of the 88-liners from the thank you list, but he remained silent. Instead, he chose to quietly show that his bond with his 88-liner friends is still intact, just notably without Kim Soo Hyun.

