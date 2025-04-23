Here's How Bianca Censori is Supporting Ex Kanye West Despite Dumping Him Amid His Incest Confession

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual abuse

Bianca Censori looked visibly somber as she was spotted alone in Spain on Monday. The Australian architect stepped out in a bold outfit featuring a thong bodysuit, sheer stockings, and boots, drawing attention as she walked solo through the streets. The outing came shortly after Kanye West’s shocking online post about a traumatic childhood experience.

Despite the public reaction to West’s claims, DailyMail has confirmed that Bianca Censori is standing by her husband. A source close to the couple said, “Bianca is fully supporting him through it. What Kanye did was incredibly brave and will help a lot of people.”

Earlier this week, a post from Kanye West’s official account stunned followers. In it, he claimed he performed a s*xual act with his cousin as a child and expressed guilt over what followed. The post also introduced a new song titled Cousin, inspired by a relative imprisoned for life.

In the tweet, West wrote: “This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.” He added, “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent.”

The source stated that Bianca and Kanye had anticipated a strong reaction to the song’s release. The insider shared that they knew it would stir up a lot of attention. “But the song’s message speaks to survivors of childhood s*xual abuse, something that happens far too often in families but is never discussed.”

They shared that while Bianca hasn’t agreed with some of Kanye’s recent actions, she is standing by him on this matter. The couple, who had traveled to Spain together to promote the video’s release, decided to take some space due to the emotional toll. The source stated that Bianca recognized they both needed time to process everything and that giving each other that freedom was crucial for the survival of their marriage.

