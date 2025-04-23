Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 14: Sunny Deol's actioner remains steady despite Kesari 2's theatrical run

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 14: Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has been running in theaters for two weeks. Led by Sunny Deol, the film was released on April 10, 2025. The action drama, which also stars Randeep Hooda, will now enter its third weekend. On the 14th day, Jaat has remained steady despite Kesari 2's theatrical run.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, Jaat has performed below expectations during its theatrical run. With the right elements and strong word of mouth, the action drama, which has been an average performer, would have witnessed a better hold at the box office.

As per morning trends, on Day 14, the Sunny Deol starrer has continued to run on a steady note while running alongside Kesari Chapter 2. It will witness a customary drop on the second Wednesday at the box office.

Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, Jaat has earned Rs 74.75 crore in the last 13 days. Yesterday, the latest actioner fetched Rs 1.70 crore net at the box office.

Jaat received mixed to positive reception from cinephiles. Despite its decent theatrical run, it has maintained a good connection with its core audiences in mass-dominated circuits. It had better expectations for its performance, considering Sunny Deol's last all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which is his highest grosser in India to date.

Jaat has been competing with the new release, Kesari 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Sunny Deol's film has performed better than Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama at the box office.

Gopichand Malineni's directorial will soon lock horns with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film, The Bhootnii. Both the movies are arriving in theaters on May 1.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

