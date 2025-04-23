Jewel Thief: Did you know Jaideep Ahlawat had ‘barely a day’ to rehearse for his dance performance in Jaadu song? Here’s how he aced it

The release of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, is just around the corner. The promotional assets have already intensified excitement among fans. On the other hand, a significant amount of attention has been drawn to Ahlawat’s smooth dance moves in the song Jaadu from the film. During a recent conversation, the Paatal Lok actor revealed the amount of hard work he had to put into his performance.

Advertisement

Jaideep Ahlawat has always impressed fans with his versatile acting and impeccable screen presence. This time, it’s his smooth dance moves in Jaadu that have left fans mighty impressed. While speaking with ETimes, the Paatal Lok actor admitted that people are rightly surprised, as they hadn’t seen him dance before.

However, the surprising part was that he barely had a day to rehearse for the sequence. Nonetheless, it didn’t stop him from giving his all to the performance.

"I made my choreographer, Praveen, dance. For me, dance is also like a script. If there are ten words in the script, you should know which one comes next. It's about mental memory if the flow is good, you can manage till the end. The moment you start wondering what comes next, it won't happen," he said.

In another interview with The Hindu, Jaideep Ahlawat recalled the day the song Jaadu from Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins went viral.

Advertisement

He shared that a malfunction had affected the display of his phone on the same day, and by the time he got his phone back, the dance had spread everywhere. In fact, he remembered receiving close to 1,000 messages on Instagram. The actor expressed that the validation from the audience’s response felt great.

Directed by Robbie Gulati and Kookie Gulati, Jewel Thief features Saif Ali Khan , Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor. Backed by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand, the upcoming heist film is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 28, 2025.

Looking ahead, Jaideep will next be seen in The Family Man Season 3 , led by Manoj Bajpayee.

ALSO READ: ‘Ranbir Kapoor baap bahut acha hai,’ claims Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt: ‘Actor kaun hai, Animal kaun hai?’