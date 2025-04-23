Revisiting Conclave's box office performance as political thriller's streaming viewership soars amid Pope Francis' demise

Edward Berger’s Conclave, a gripping political thriller centered on the secretive process of electing a new pope, is experiencing a remarkable resurgence in streaming viewership following the death of Pope Francis on April 21. The 2024 film, which earned critical acclaim and multiple accolades during awards season, is now finding renewed relevance as global audiences turn to its dramatized portrayal of papal succession amid real-life parallels in the Vatican.

Based on Robert Harris’ bestselling 2016 novel, Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Tomas Lawrence, who is tasked with overseeing the election of the next pope but soon finds himself at the center of dark secrets and rivalries among contenders. The film also features standout performances from Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, and Sergio Castellitto.

After its world premiere at the 51st Telluride Festival on August 30, 2024, the film was released theatrically in the United States on October 25 by Focus Features, and in the UK on November 29 by Black Bear. Conclave was met with widespread praise for its striking direction, intelligent screenplay, and more. The film grossed USD 116.4 million worldwide against a modest USD 20 million production budget, with USD 32.5 million coming from domestic markets and USD 83 million internationally.

Following the passing of Pope Francis at age 88 after complications from a stroke, viewership of Conclave on Amazon Prime Video spiked significantly. According to data from Luminate, the film’s total minutes viewed jumped from 1.8 million on April 20 to 6.9 million on April 21, a staggering 238 percent increase within just a day, reflecting heightened public interest in the inner workings of the Vatican and the traditions surrounding papal succession.

Conclave is available on various premium video-on-demand platforms and as a free title for Amazon Prime subscribers.

With its combination of awards pedigree, box office success, and renewed cultural resonance, Conclave stands as a rare example of how real-world events can help give an entertainment property a second life. The film’s fictional yet grounded depiction of the rituals and politics of the Catholic Church during a significant moment in history is being loved once again by audiences.

