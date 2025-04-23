Who is Nag Ashwin’s wife? Meet Priyanka Dutt, second daughter of Kalki 2898 AD producer and Vyjayanthi Movies founder, Aswini Dutt

Nag Ashwin, the visionary director behind Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, has carved a name for himself in the world of South Indian cinema. But beyond his cinematic brilliance lies a personal story not many are familiar with. Did you know he’s married to a member of one of Telugu cinema’s most iconic film families? As we celebrate his birthday today, April 23, let’s turn the spotlight on Nav Ashwin’s off-screen love story.

Who is Nag Ashwin's wife? A look at their love story

Nag Ashwin is married to Priyanka Dutt, the second daughter of the famous producer Aswini Dutt, who founded Vyjayanthi Movies. Their love story began while the director was busy with his work on a series of advertisement projects. As they spent more time together, they grew close and eventually fell in love.

In an old interview, the Kalki 2898 AD director shared a funny moment when Priyanka talked about the marriage proposals she was receiving. She jokingly said, "If I like anyone, I can get married to them." Without thinking, Nag Ashwin instantly replied, "Let’s get married then!"

Priyanka said yes, and they tied the knot on December 6, 2015. A few years later, the couple welcomed their son, Rishi.

Talking more about Priyanka, she studied filmmaking at UCLA and began her career by co-producing films like Balu and Shakti, among others. In 2009, she founded Three Angels Studio, which produced Baanam, a critically praised film that won her the Silver Nandi Award. She also creates corporate films for top Indian clients.

Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt's collaborations

Priyanka Dutt and Nag Ashwin have worked together on several major projects. Their first major collaboration was the 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam, where Nag Ashwin made his directorial debut. Priyanka played a key role in production under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

They also teamed up for the short film Yaadon Ki Baarat, where Nag Ashwin directed, and Priyanka produced. Recently, they collaborated again for the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

