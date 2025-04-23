Tring Tring OTT Release: Ravi Mahadasyam’s Telugu drama unfolds a village romance through telephone lines; here’s where to watch it online

Tring Tring is an anticipated Telugu romantic drama. This multi-starrer rom-com promises a new-age love story that holds on to old-school romance. The film is all set to make its digital premiere on OTT. Here’s everything you need to know before streaming it online.

When and where to watch Tring Tring

Tring Tring, starring Ravi Mahadasyam in the lead role, is all set for its OTT premiere on ETV Win. The movie will be available for streaming to fans starting April 27.

The streaming platform made the official announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) account. Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote: “Tring Tring – A nostalgic love story that rings straight to your heart! A cute village romance blooming over a landline phone…Streaming from April 27 Only on @etvwin.”

Check out the post here:

Official plot of Tring Tring

The Telugu drama Tring Tring promises a unique love story at its core, bringing something fresh to the screen. Set against a rural backdrop, the soon-to-be-streaming film follows a charming romance that blossoms through a landline telephone.

In today’s fast-paced world, where dating and casual relationships have become the norm, the protagonist—played by Ravi Mahadasyam—finds his one true love through an old-school landline, adding a nostalgic twist to a modern narrative.

Beyond love and romance, the film also explores themes of nostalgia, family dynamics, and social relationships, making it a wholesome watch for audiences of all ages.

Cast and crew of Tring Tring

Alongside Ravi Mahadasyam in the lead role, Tring Tring also features Deekshika Jadav, Snehal Kamat, and others in key roles.

The film is directed by Vegesna Satish, with music composed by SK Balachandran. It is produced under the banner of Satamanam Bhavati Arts.

