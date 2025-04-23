POLL RESULTS: Fans reveal Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film they’re most excited about and it’s not Stree 3

Rajkummar Rao has consistently proven his versatility over the years through powerful, author-backed roles. Currently, he is one of the busiest actors in the industry, with an exciting lineup of films in his kitty. Meanwhile, here at Pinkvilla, we conducted a poll to find out which of Rao's upcoming films fans are most excited about. Surprisingly, among the given options, Bhool Chuk Maaf emerged as the top choice and was crowned the winner.

Advertisement

Take a look at the poll results

The poll was conducted on April 20 where fans were asked to vote for the most-awaited film of Rajkummar Rao. The voting was held for 24 hours, where they were asked to make their choice out of the given 5 films, including: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Stree 3, Maalik, Sourav Ganguly Biopic and Toaster.

Now that the results are out, it is Rao’s upcoming film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi that received the maximum votes i.e. 36.36%, to emerge as the clear winner. Up next is the third installment of the beloved Stree franchise, Stree 3 from Maaddock Film's horror-comedy universe, as it got 30.30 % of votes.

The third position is secured by his gangster drama, Maalik, which secured 15.15% of votes. His slice of drama film Toaster co-starring Sanya Malhotra secured the second last rank with only 12.50% of votes, while Sourav Ganguly Biopic got the least number of votes i.e., 6.25% of votes.

Advertisement

Speaking of Bhool Chuk Maaf, the upcoming romantic-comedy film marks the first ever collaboration with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film unfolds after Rao’s character gets stuck in a time loop just a day before his marriage.

It also features Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain and Raghubir Yadav among others in the key roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it is set to hit the big screens on May 9, 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Kartik Aaryan PR ka baap hai’ says Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt; recalls training him for Chandu Champion: ‘Mere upar shak karta tha’