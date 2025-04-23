BLACKPINK's Rosé surprises fans with APT. joining Coldplay at Seoul concert; watch

Rosé might not have performed at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival like her teammates Lisa and Jennie, but she has given her fans an equally exciting surprise. The K-pop star got fans into a frenzy by appearing at Coldplay's Tuesday (April 22) Seoul concert and performing her global hot track APT. Following Rosé's last collaborative stage with Bruno Mars (the featured artist of APT.), her next with Coldplay, a Western artist of similar stature, solidified her global status.

Rosé left no clues for her fans to figure out what the artist was going to pull. Recently, she was spotted in California supporting her BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa's Coachella acts, and it was least expected that she would fly back to Korea to join Coldplay in their concert. However it happened, and fans couldn't be any happier. During Coldplay's The Sphere's World Tour at Goyang Stadium in Goyang-si, Seoul, Chris Martin sang the chorus of APT. in a funny manner, followed by Rosé's surprise entry, which evoked loud cheers.

Adding on to the hilarious act, Chris Martin asked the fans, "Wait, is that how it goes?" after his hysterical singing of the song while playing the piano. Then Rosé appeared and started singing the actual version, with the band's instruments kicking in. Chris Martin sang Bruno Mars' parts and the two of them seemed to enjoy performing with each other as much as the audience enjoyed watching it. After receiving loud cheers from fans, Chris Martin didn't want to let the BLACKPINK member go after just one song.

So, he asked her to go once more and they performed a bit of the song again. Rosé and Chris Martin's iconic stage concluded with them sharing a warm hug, giving fans the K-pop X Western artist crumbs they absolutely adore. Due to Rosé's recent stages with top stars like Bruno Mars and Coldplay, fans tagged her as a "GLOBAL ICON."

