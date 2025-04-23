Box Office: A Minecraft Movie joins Jason Momoa’s top 3 career grossers, surpassing USD 700M worldwide

A Minecraft Movie, the 2025 fantasy adventure comedy based on Mojang Studios’ best-selling video game, has crossed the USD 700 million milestone globally, cementing its place among Jason Momoa’s top three highest-grossing films. With a current worldwide haul of USD 722.2 million, the film now ranks second in Momoa’s career, just behind his DC solo outing Aquaman (2018), which remains his biggest hit at USD 1.15 billion.

The new tally places A Minecraft Movie ahead of Fast X (USD 704.8 million), Justice League (USD 661.3 million), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (USD 439.4 million). The milestone marks a significant achievement for the beloved video game adaptation, which is also now the second highest-grossing film of 2025, only behind Ne Zha 2, and the second most successful video game movie of all time globally, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie stars Momoa alongside Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The story follows four misfits who get transported to the pixelated realm of Minecraft via a mysterious portal, embarking on a high-stakes quest to return home.

The road to the big screen was a long one for A Minecraft Movie. First announced in 2014 by game creator Markus Persson, the project passed through several creative hands and production delays before Legendary Entertainment came aboard in 2022. Momoa was cast shortly after, with principal photography taking place in New Zealand between early and mid-2024. The film had its world premiere at London’s Empire Leicester Square on March 30, 2025, before a wide release on April 4.

Though reviews from critics were mixed, with them appreciating the property’s faithfulness to the source material but criticizing the lacking narrative, audience response has been strong, fueled by the film’s stunning visual effects, nostalgic appeal, and family-friendly tone. The former element of the film was handled by industry giants Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, while Mark Mothersbaugh composed its whimsical score.

With momentum still on its side and a sequel already in the works, A Minecraft Movie is not just a box office hit but a franchise in the making, one that will only elevate Momoa’s status as a global star.

