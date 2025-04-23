Aamir Khan stayed focused even when protestors announced Rs 1 lakh to slap him, recalls Rahul Bhatt: ‘He was cool under pressure'

Rahul Bhatt is a celebrity fitness coach who has worked with many B-town biggies, including Aamir Khan. In an interview, the brother of Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt recalled training Mr. Perfectionist for Dangal. He also revealed how focused and unbothered the senior Bollywood actor was when protestors announced Rs 1 lakh to slap him. ‘He was cool under pressure,’ stated Rahul. Read on!

While exclusively talking to Hindi Rush, Rahul Bhatt shared his experience of training Aamir Khan for Dangal. This is when he recalled the incident that shocked the fans of the PK actor. Bhatt went back in time to when they were shooting in Ludhiana. He reminded everyone of how protestors gathered outside Aamir’s hotel when he gave a statement about not feeling safe in the country.

“At that time, protestors had gathered outside the hotel, and the locals had announced Rs 1 lakh prize money for the person who slapped Aamir. But he was focused, and he was on a diet. He didn’t break his diet, he didn’t smoke, didn’t drink, he remained on course,” Rahul told the publication.

Alia Bhatt’s brother further added that the Lagaan actor told them that this will go on for a day or two and then shall pass. “He was cool under pressure. He said, ‘I have seen this before,’” shared Rahul. He further added, “I was standing there, and there were BSF security people there. I was thinking he might go off his diet and eat ice cream or drink, but nothing of that sort.”

Heaping praise on Mr. Perfectionist, the celebrity trainer stated that Aamir is very driven, ambitious, a very good judge of human beings, and a great observer. “He believes in identifying the right man for the right job, and then letting him do his job,” stated the celeb.

Mahesh Bhatt’s son further shared that the Taare Zameen Par actor used to be present at the gym at 4:15 am. “Sometimes his bodyguard would wake me up in the morning, and he would already be training, very motivated,” Rahul recalled.

