Who is Lalit Manchanda? Here's everything about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame who died by suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Lalit Manchanda died by suicide on April 21. He was found dead at his home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. As reported by the Times of India, Police confirmed that the actor was found hanging inside his house. This news has come as a shock to his fans and netizens, and many have offered condolences to the actor'. The Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also paid tribute to the late actor.

Who is Lalit Manchanda?

1- While many know that Lalit Manchanda made a name with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, only a few are aware that the actor made an appearance in other TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, India's Most Wanted, Crime Patrol, and more. Not only this, he has even appeared in cameo roles in Bollywood films, reportedly.

Watch a glimpse of Lalit Manchanda's work here-

2- According to reports, Lalit Manchanda is survived by his wife, Taru Manchanda. The couple are parents of two children: 18-year-old son, Ujjwal, and a daughter, Shreya.

3- As per an ETimes TV report, Lalit Manchanda faced mental stress, personal challenges, and financial crises in recent months. This is believed to be the reason for the actor ending his life.

4- India TV reported that Lalit Manchanda lived in Mumbai for over a decade before moving to Meerut with his brother, Sanjay Manchanda, six months ago.

After the news of Lalit Manchanda's passing broke, netizens expressed their condolences. According to News 18, local law enforcement responded promptly after receiving the report about Lalit's suicide. The officials found Manchanda's body hanging inside his residence. His body was transferred to a local facility for a postmortem examination.

The report also indicated that no suicide note was found at the scene. The findings from the investigation so far suggest no foul play or third-party involvement in Lalit Manchanda's death. The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for assistance.

