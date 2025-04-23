Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film looks for strong hold on weekdays with no holiday boost

Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is centered around C Sankaran Nair's legal fight against The Crown to seek justice for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The historical courtroom drama stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Now, Kesari 2 is expected to have a stronghold on the weekdays.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been certified 'A-—Adults Only' by the Central Board of Film Certification. The recently released movie has maintained a decent hold at the box office.

As per midday trends, on Day 6, Akshay Kumar's film is predicted to have a strong hold on the weekdays. Note that there is no holiday boost coming up till the second weekend. It will have a slight drop on the first Wednesday.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is an adaptation of the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, recorded Rs 37.75 crore in five days of its theatrical run. It will cross the Rs 40 crore mark in six days.

Also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kesari Chapter 2 is backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective.

Kesari Chapter 2 is Akshay Kumar's second film of 2025 after Sky Force. After Kesari 2, Akshay now has Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, and Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline this year. The courtroom drama is Ananya Panday's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. It is also R Madhavan's first Bollywood film to be released in cinemas this year.

Kesari 2 is currently competing with Sunny Deol's Jaat at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

