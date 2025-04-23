The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call writer's famed web novel Post Pandemic in talks for drama adaptation: Report

Fans of dystopian fiction and medically driven thrillers have something to look forward to, as the acclaimed web novel Post Pandemic is reportedly in the early stages of being adapted into a drama. While specific details such as the production schedule, casting, and broadcast platform have not yet been finalized, the buzz surrounding the project is steadily gaining momentum.

Post Pandemic was penned by Lee Nak Jun, the same writer behind the gripping webtoon that was transformed into the hit Netflix series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. With a strong record of storytelling that successfully translates from page to screen, expectations are high for this upcoming adaptation. Adding to the excitement are the reports that Lee himself is expected to participate in the drama’s scriptwriting, raising hopes for a faithful and emotionally resonant adaptation.

Set in a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has officially ended and the World Health Organization has declared it an endemic, Post Pandemic takes viewers into a world cautiously trying to return to normalcy. However, normalcy is short-lived. At the heart of the story is Dr. Jung Yu Hyeon, a brilliant and principled professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Hospital. His life takes a dark turn when he discovers a new variant of the ARS-24 virus, which had once devastated the world.

This mutated strain is unlike any before. It targets the brain and heart, and most chillingly, it has the horrifying capability of reanimating people declared brain-dead. These revived individuals are no longer themselves but mindless, aggressive entities, effectively transforming into zombie-like threats. As the virus begins to spread, panic brews across the city. Dr. Jung finds himself at the center of an unfolding nightmare, racing against time to understand the virus and stop it before it destroys what remains of civilization.

But the chaos is not born of nature alone. As Dr. Jung delves deeper into the origins of the new strain, he uncovers a disturbing truth: a top-secret government initiative was in the works to weaponize ARS-24 as a tool for biochemical warfare. The virus was never fully eradicated; it was being manipulated behind closed doors. This revelation plunges the doctor into a dangerous maze of political cover-ups, scientific ethics, and moral dilemmas.

Although no official production announcements have been made yet, the growing interest in Post Pandemic highlights a continued public appetite for smart, suspenseful content that reflects contemporary anxieties. With Lee Nak Jun actively involved in script development, fans can anticipate a series that captures the depth, tension, and urgency of the original novel.

Until more concrete updates are released, viewers and readers alike remain on standby, hoping to see this chilling tale come to life with the same intensity and impact that made The Trauma Code a standout success.

