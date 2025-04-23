BTS tops April 2025 idol group brand reputation rankings; SEVENTEEN, IVE, SHINee among others in top 30 list

BTS is climbing to the top of every brand ranking as if they never left, proving once again that their influence in the music and entertainment world is unstoppable. Despite their ongoing military hiatus, the group’s brand power remains stronger than ever. The 2025 April brand reputation rankings for K-pop idol groups, announced by the Korean Business Research Institute, show that BTS continues to reign supreme with no signs of slowing down.

With a brand reputation index of 6,873,091, BTS topped the list once again, marking a 6.58 per cent increase from March. The group’s immense fanbase, known as ARMY, is constantly fueling their rise, with high-ranking keywords such as ARMY, Billboard, and military hiatus dominating the analysis. Related terms like “donate,” “perform,” and “release” also reflected the group’s commitment to connecting with their supporters through charitable actions and music releases. Even with their members temporarily serving in the military, BTS maintains an overwhelming 90.54 per cent positive sentiment, showcasing the enduring love and admiration of their fans.

SHINee, after a remarkable 50.71 per cent increase in their score, took fourth place, while aespa rounded out the top five. BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, KiiiKiii, and LE SSERAFIM follow closely behind, with each group showing strong performances in various categories. OH MY GIRL, Hearts2Hearts, and Stray Kids claimed spots in the top ten, demonstrating the ongoing appeal of these groups. Other groups like THE BOYZ, TWICE, EXO, and Red Velvet continue to maintain their strong presence in the rankings, with (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, and NCT also staying strong. The list includes rising names such as FIFTY FIFTY, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, and new faces like BABYMONSTER and RIIZE, proving the ever-evolving nature of the K-pop industry and the dynamic fanbase that supports these idols.

While other groups have been making waves in the industry, BTS remains the ultimate benchmark for success. BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Suga will wrap up their military service in June 2025. While the group is on a 'technical' hiatus, the anticipation is growing for their eventual return, and it's easy to imagine the huge impact BTS will make when they reunite as a full group.

