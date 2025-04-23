BTS' Jin reportedly wraps filming for Netflix's variety show Screwballs; find out when his episode is releasing

BTS member Jin is set to join the cast of Netflix’s trending variety show Screwballs in an upcoming episode that fans are already buzzing about. According to a report from OSEN, Jin has recently completed filming for his special appearance, with his segment scheduled to air in May following the conclusion of the ongoing Busan Friendship Trip episodes.

Jin’s appearance is exciting not only for BTS fans but also for variety show enthusiasts across the board. Known for his impeccable comedic timing, offbeat charm, and natural flair for entertainment, Jin is expected to seamlessly blend into the screwball energy of the show’s cast.

Originally known as Beat Coin, the variety program has been reimagined and revived by Netflix in 2025 under its new title, Screwballs. The show features a chaotic yet heartwarming format centered around five eccentric ‘siblings’ who handle a series of absurd challenges and unpredictable missions. The cast includes some of Korea’s most beloved comedic talents: Kim Sook, Hong Jin Kyung, Jo Se Ho, Joo Woo Jae, and Jang Woo Young, who bring their unique personalities to the table in each episode.

The show’s concept plays on the theme of disorder, with the five cast members tackling missions that often push them to the edge in both hilarious and unexpected ways. Described as “five siblings with a few screws loose,” Screwballs mixes elements of variety, drama, and slapstick comedy to deliver an experience that feels nostalgic yet fresh. Since its release on Netflix in February 2025, it has steadily gained popularity among viewers both in South Korea and internationally.

Jin’s episode is particularly exciting, as his quick wit and light-hearted attitude are sure to elevate the show’s dynamics. While Netflix has yet to officially confirm the news or share details about Jin’s role or on-set experiences, fans are already convinced it’ll be an unmissable episode packed with unforgettable moments.

Notably, this isn’t the first time a BTS member has crossed paths with the show. Back when it was still called Beat Coin, Jimin made a guest appearance and was praised for his infectious energy during the Dangerous Invitation segment, which quickly became a fan favorite. As news of his filming spreads, excitement is building on social media, with fans sharing their hopes and speculations about what kind of antics Jin might get up to with the cast.

