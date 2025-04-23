Bhumi Pednekar breaks silence on rumors about being part of Imran Khan’s comeback movie: ‘I never speak of…’

Imran Khan's fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to Bollywood after nearly a decade. Rumors suggest that the actor will make his comeback with a project alongside Bhumi Pednekar. As Bhumi prepares for the release of The Royals, she was recently asked about the speculations regarding her on-screen pairing with Imran. However, she said, "I never speak of anything until it’s officially announced."

Although the actress chose not to confirm or deny the speculation, her vague response has only heightened interest among fans. Meanwhile, a report by HT City shared that filming is likely to begin in April.

It mentioned that the streaming platform intends to make the official announcement themselves, adding that Bhumi Pednekar has been finalized as the female lead opposite Imran Khan.

According to reports, the upcoming untitled project is being directed by Danish Aslam, known for his earlier work with Khan in Break Ke Baad. The film will also feature Gurfateh Pirzada in a key role. While sources suggest that the project is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2026, an official announcement is still awaited.

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to grace the screen in The Royals, a contemporary romantic comedy with a royal twist. The series also features Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and more.

The story kicks off with a deal between a struggling royal family and a confident, self-made CEO, which unexpectedly evolves into a whirlwind of romance, humor, and drama.

Set in the once-glorious city of Morpur, Netflix’s The Royals gives viewers a peek into the lives of an endearing prince and a driven CEO who are brought together by circumstances and eventually by love.

Ishaan Khatter plays Aviraaj Singh, a reluctant modern-day prince with a passion for polo, while Bhumi portrays Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a bold and ambitious CEO determined to make her mark far beyond palace walls.

The series is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The Royals will release on May 9, 2025.

