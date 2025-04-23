One Piece Chapter 1147 Brief Spoilers: Gaban And Robin Step Up As Sommers Issues Ultimatum; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1147 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Things That We Fear,’ with the cover page featuring Raizo feeding Yamato after she defeated Who’s Who. The chapter then begins with a flashback involving Jaguar D. Saul and Nico Robin, just before his defeat at the hands of Saint Shepherd Sommers.

Saul warns Robin about the Holy Knights, stating they are not only formidable but also appear to be immortal, making direct confrontation extremely dangerous. He instructs her to remain hidden and focus on rescuing the kidnapped children of Elbaph when the opportunity arises.

The One Piece Chapter 1147 spoilers then transition back to the present, where the Straw Hats are now trapped aboard Colon’s svarr by Gunko. The exact nature of the trap is not disclosed, but it effectively restrains the crew. During this scene, Gunko recognizes Brook and places her foot on him, commanding that he become her “music slave.”

Brook refuses, stating his unwavering loyalty to Monkey D. Luffy. Meanwhile, Jinbe is shown actively seeking a strategy to overcome Gunko’s powers. Saint Sommers, at the Walrus Academy, uses a Giant Transponder Snail to broadcast a message across Elbaph.

He declares that ten children, now including Colon—Scopper Gaban’s son—are in their custody. In the One Piece Chapter 1147 spoilers, Sommers demands that the people of Elbaph destroy their schools and libraries and pledge loyalty to the World Government in exchange for the children’s safety.

The final pages then show Scopper Gaban and Nico Robin joining forces, visibly angered by Sommers’ ultimatum. Both vow to prevent the destruction of Elbaph’s culture and knowledge, promising to stop the Holy Knights’ plan. As they prepare to enter battle, the scene hints at a major battle ahead.

The One Piece Chapter 1147 spoilers conclude with confirmation that One Piece will go on break after this chapter due to Weekly Shonen Jump’s Golden Week holiday. Chapter 1148 is expected to release on May 12, 2025, following this scheduled hiatus.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

