Amy Jackson REVEALS son Andreas approved her relationship with Ed Westwick even before their engagement

Singh Is Bliing fame Amy Jackson is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Crakk after almost 8 years of being away from the silver screen. Ahead of it, in a new interview, Amy opened up about her relationship with her fiance Ed Westwick, and revealed that her son Andreas approved their relationship even before their engagement.

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Amy Jackson was asked about how she broke the news of her relationship with Ed Westwick to her son, Andreas. The actress mentioned that her son was, in fact, more excited about it than anyone else.

Recalling her son's reaction, Amy shared, “He was delighted. It was so funny, because a few months ago, I had a ring, and it was on this finger. And he was like, ‘Mummy, you're not married?’ And he asked, ‘Why are you not married to Eddie mummy?’ I said, ‘He hasn’t asked me,’ and he said ‘well, I am going to tell him.”

She further added, “I don't know whether that was an encouragement from his side. He gave the green light even before Ed probably had it in his mind.”

Amy Jackson on her son's bond with Ed Westwick

During the same interview, Amy spoke about the bond her son Andreas shares with Ed. She said that Andreas has known Ed "since his whole existence." Continuing it, Amy Jackson shared that Andreas was two when he was introduced to Ed.

"We were very good friends. And he's been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. So, I think that's one of the reasons I love Ed so much. It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mom," she said.

Amy Jackson reveals Ed Westwick is her support system

Talking to News 18, the Crakk actress admitted that Ed Westwick is her biggest support system. She added that actors' jobs are very unusual as they are on the road and it’s different every day. She further added that their schedules are "here and there and everywhere." "Having someone who understands that and encourages it is and just has your back is really special. We get each other, which is really nice. And that’s very important in a relationship," Amy said.

Amy also revealed that Ed saw the trailer of Crakk and revealed that they have been watching some films and he loved them and he also thinks that Hindi movies are incredible.

on January 29, Amy and Ed made a joint Instagram post to announce the big news of their engagement with their fans and followers. The couple shared a series of dreamy pictures while Ed went down on his knees to propose to his lady love in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The romantic post was captioned, "Hell YES (accompanied by a wedding ring emoji)".

For the uninitiated, the rumors of the romance between Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick started in 2022. Earlier, Amy was in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The duo also has a son whom they welcomed in 2019. However, the couple parted ways later.

