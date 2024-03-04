Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, AbRam greet rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday at Anant-Radhika’s Maha Aarti ceremony

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might not have spoken openly about their alleged relationship. But after spotting them on multiple dinner dates, and public events and enjoying vacations together, it was speculated that they are now a couple. They even flew down to Jamnagar together for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding soiree. A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting the rumored couple along with his wife Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan greets Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding soiree

The whole of Bollywood arrived to be part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities and so did rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. They were earlier spotted at the Jamnagar airport when they came to the city. A while ago, the couple was spotted meeting and greeting other guests at the event including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. In the clip, King Khan arrived with his wife Gauri and their youngest child, son AbRam.

For the event, the Jawan star decided to go with an ivory sherwani that he paired with a pathaani. His son donned the same outfit but in black. As for his entrepreneur wife, Gauri donned an Anarkali suit paired with an embroidered sharara in shades of blue and gold. As the Khan family entered the venue, SRK saw Aditya at the entrance. Both of them were gracious enough to oblige each other’s presence and exchange pleasantries.

Take a look:

The Night Manager star was successful in stealing the spotlight with his enchanting smile and that ivory ensemble he wore at the gala. As for his rumored GF, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress went full desi for the musical night and arrived in a beautiful lehenga in shades of brown, red, and orange.

Before the 3-day event, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted an Anna Seva event wherein they fed delicious Gujarati food to reportedly 51 thousand people. On the first day of the starry event, Rihanna performed for the thousands of guests. Today, the soiree will come to an end with a memorable musical night.

