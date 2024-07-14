Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to continue celebrating their union in London? Here’s what we know

When the world thought that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s long-run wedding including a three-round of pre-wedding festivities, was going to get over soon, they might receive this news off-guard. A latest media report suggests that there are likely high chances of post-wedding festivities being planned overseas.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to have post-wedding celebrations?

The couple got married in an extravagant ceremony surrounded by stars and holy chants on July 12 and will see the closure of their wedding today (July 14) with a reception ceremony. But there’s more to the celebrations of their union. As per a report in India Today, the Ambanis will now head to London with their families and friends where they will have an extended celebration.

The report further revealed that the Ambanis are likely to leave for London within a week only. Dubbed the ‘wedding of the year’ by many, the celebrations are underway in Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre.

A run-through of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple first began in Gujarat’s Jamnagar earlier this year. Held from March 1 to March 3, the function parallelly aimed to put Vanatra on the global map which is a large-scale wildlife Animal Rescue, Cave, Conservation, and Rehabilitation center established by Reliance Industries with Reliance Foundation.

This first round of celebrations was attended by several people including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Deepika Padukone alongside International biggies like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Ivanka Trump, Adam Blackstone, and Rihanna among many.

Anant and Radhika’s second round of pre-wedding festivities were held on a luxurious cruise in Italy from May 28 to June 1, 2024, which had moreover the same set of Indian faces joined by global sensations like Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, David Guetta, Katy Perry, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Their last round of pre-wedding was held in the first week of July with an internet-breaking sangeet featuring Justin Beiber. This was followed by a wedding that saw The Kardashian sisters arriving to glam up the wedding alongside many dignitaries including India’s PM Narendra Modi, former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

