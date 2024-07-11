Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh Ambani sends invitation to Banke Bihari Mandir and Kedarnath Dham

The biggest wedding of the year is just a day away, and the world is more than excited to witness the grand union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Ambanis have invited the who’s who from across the world, but what makes these invitations more special is that they also include the holy committees of India, including Banke Bihari Mandir and Kedarnath Dham.

Mukesh Ambani sends his son’s wedding invite to Banke Bihari temple

News agency PTI reported that on July 9, Mukesh Ambani presented the invitation card for Anant and Radhika’s wedding on the feet of Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The representative of Reliance Industries’ chairman handed over the card to the temple’s priests Acharya Gopi Goswami and Shrinath Goswami and took their blessings for the couple.

Acharya Gopi Goswami further presented the card on the feet of Thakurji amid the chanting of mantras. The priest also revealed that the invitation was received in the ashram of Tatiya Sthan of the Swami Haridasiya sect in Vrindavan. Both the priests will be in Mumbai on July 12 on behalf of Thakurji and will present the special “prasad and angavastra” to the Ambani family as a blessing from Thakurji.

Mukesh Ambani sends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation to Kedarnath Dham

According to ANI, on July 8, the Kedarnath committee in Uttarakhand received the wedding invitation of Anant and Radhika. Badri Kedar Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay confirmed that the invitation card was duly received by the head priest of Shri Kedarnath Dham, Shivshankar Ling. The head priest presented the card to the temple which was delivered by a pilgrim priest Bharat Kurmanchali.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant will tie the knot with Anant Ambani on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The first-ever invitation card was presented on the feet of Lord Shiva at Vishwanath Temple by Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani who visited Varanasi in person to invite Mahadeva to her son’s wedding.

For the unversed, the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika are planned meticulously following the traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

