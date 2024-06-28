Isha Ambani reveals giving birth to twins through IVF like mom Nita Ambani: 'Nobody should feel ashamed'

Isha Ambani Piramal is the only daughter of business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She tied the knot with Anand Parimal on December 12, 2018, and conceived twins Krishna and Aadiya Shakti on November 19, 2022, in the USA. For the first time ever, Isha has spoken about her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue India.

Isha Ambani wants to normalize IVF

Mrs. Parimal revealed that she isn’t hesitant about speaking about her IVF journey because she feels “that’s how we’ll normalize it, right?.” The Ambani heiress feels there shouldn’t be a taboo around it and that nobody should feel isolated or ashamed if they have chosen this way. She added, “It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted.”

Isha wonders that when there is an availability of modern technology in the world then ‘why not use it to have children?’ Isha shares that it should be something to be excited about and not something one should hide. The 32-year-old continued, “If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier.”

ALSO READ: PIC: Kiara Advani and BFF Isha Ambani hold hands, ooze glamor vibes at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

When Nita Ambani spoke about being told she could not conceive

In a 2011 interview with IDiva, Mrs Ambani revealed that just a few years after her wedding, doctors told her that she would never be able to have children. She had said, “Even when I was in school, I would write long, copious essays titled, when I’ll be a Mother, here I was at the age of 23 being told that I would never conceive. I was shattered.”

Advertisement

Nita Ambani tied the knot with Mukesh Ambani in 1985. The couple welcomed twins Isha and Akash Ambani via IVF on October 23, 1991. Contrary to earlier medical examinations, the philanthropist conceived her third child Anant Ambani naturally on April 10, 1995. While Mrs Ambani’s twins are already married and settled, her youngest is getting ready to tie the knot next month.

Anant Ambani will exchange vows with longtime ladylove Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The pre-wedding rituals will kick-start in the first week of that month in the recently-inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nita Ambani reaches Varanasi; to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding