Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple officially ties the knot; FIRST PIC is all things love

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s union has been one of the most highly anticipated weddings. The couple, who have been together for quite a long period of time, began a new chapter in their lives today, July 12, 2024, as they tied the knot. Their wedding was a grand ceremony attended by their families, friends, and who’s who of the entertainment industry. Now, the first picture of the couple has surfaced, giving a glimpse of their love.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre and post-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began in March of this year in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was a three day extravaganza graced by the presence of various high profile personalities. Along with the performances by various Bollywood stars, Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh mesmerized the guests during their concerts.

Then, at the end of May, the couple headed to Europe for a grand celebration on a cruise. The itinerary included various activities like a Masquerade Ball, Toga Party, and lots more.

The last leg of pre-wedding festivities happened in Mumbai over the past few days. Different ceremonies like Mameru, Haldi, Sangeet, Mehendi, Garba night, Grah Shanti Puja were organized.

Now, after the wedding, a Shubh Aashirwaad function will take place tomorrow, July 13, followed by the reception on July 14.

