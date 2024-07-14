Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: New groom gifts Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and friends limited edition watches worth Rs 2 crore

Businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. The wedding was a grand celebration with many high-profile personalities gracing the event and immersing themselves in the festivities. As a token of appreciation, the new groom gifted Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more of his friends each a limited edition watch which is reportedly worth Rs 2 crore.

Anant Ambani gifts luxurious watches to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and his groomsmen

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan along with other friends of Anant Ambani can be seen posing with the luxury watches from Audemars Piguet at the wedding ceremony. A glimpse of the gift hamper is also visible which reveals that the watches are from a premiere limited edition of 25 pieces.

According to Hindustan Times, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar features a 41mm 18k rose gold dial and dark blue sub-dials sapphire crystal. As per the portal, the watches are each valued at Rs 2 crore.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh also flaunted the watch in his Instagram post which contained the photoshoot of his look for the wedding.

Watch the video here!

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding guestlist

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s union took place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the wedding ceremony with his wife Gauri Khan. His children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, were also in attendance. Ranveer Singh set the dance floor on fire with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, and others. He was later joined by his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone and they witnessed the marriage rituals together.

Other celebrities from the entertainment industry who were seen in their stunning ethnic attire included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Salman Khan, and many more.

The Shubh Aashirwad function on July 13 was also a starry affair and the wedding reception on July 14 is also expected to be grand.

