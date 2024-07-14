Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and The Great Khali’s PIC from Anant-Radhika’s wedding makes us feel nostalgic; here’s why

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations have seen the presence of various high-profile personalities and witnessed some heartwarming reunions. One such sweet reunion was of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan with The Great Khali. The wrestler shared a picture with the father-son duo from the festivities which immediately reminded us of their old meeting.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan pose with The Great Khali during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad

Today, July 14, 2024, The Great Khali took to his Instagram and posted a photograph with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, which was taken last night during the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He was dressed in a black suit, while SRK wore a navy blue Indo-Western outfit. Aryan was seen in a smart black tuxedo.

Have a look at the post!

The picture guarantees to make you nostalgic and take a trip down memory lane. Khali had met them during Aryan’s childhood as well. In the following picture, a young Aryan can be seen with SRK, Khali, and other kids.

Check it out!

John Cena meets Shah Rukh Khan during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Wrestler-actor John Cena was present during the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12. He recently posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan in which they were both seen dressed in Indian traditional attire.

In his tweet, John Cena expressed his gratitude to the Ambanis saying, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality.”

Talking about his meeting with King Khan, he expressed, “An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”

SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan also attended the wedding festivities. Other guests in attendance included MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and more.

