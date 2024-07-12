Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Priyanka Chopra grooves to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Nick Jonas; latter aces dance moves with Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is going to take place today, July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre. Who's who of the Bollywood industry along with several international artists have already arrived at the venue.

Many inside videos and pictures already surfaced on social media and one such shows Priyanka Chopra dancing on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with her singer-husband Nick Jonas.

A video on Instagram from the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding shows Priyanka Chopra dancing to Salman Khan's popular song Nujhse Shaadi Karogi along with her husband Nick Jonas. At the DJ centre, we can see Ranveer Singh hyping them up. In the video, Nick can be seen acing his dance moves as much as he can to the song. The couple was looking adorable as they grooved to the song.

On the other hand, another clip shows Ranveer dancing with Nick while PeeCee clapping at the back.

Priyanka wore a stunning yellow lehenga while Nick donned a super adorable pink chic kurta for the special wedding.

Anant Ambani's brigade Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others are all ready to witness their 'yaar ki shaadi'

A video on Instagram shows Arjun Kapoor donning a traditional outfit, and the backside of it is written, "Mere Yaar Ki shaadi hai." On the other hand, Ananya Panday wore a chic yellow customized lehenga with "Anant's Brigade" on the backside.

Shayana Kapoor was also seen wearing the customized lehenga while Jahnvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya posed together for the paps. Apart from them, the sibling duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also looked stunning.

Apart from them, John Cena, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others have arrived at the venue.

