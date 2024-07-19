Bad Newz: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renée Sen is grateful for working on Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s comedy as AD; see post

Bad Newz, the much-awaited comic entertainer, was finally released in cinemas today, July 19, 2024. The film has a star-studded cast, with Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Actress Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Renée Sen, is also associated with the project as an intern AD. Renée has now shared a special post, summarizing her experience working on the film and expressing her gratitude.

Renée Sen says working on Bad Newz was ‘as good as going to film school’

Today, Renée Sen took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the screening of Bad Newz as well as from her time on the sets. In the first picture, she was seen posing happily alongside director Anand Tiwari. She shared a photo of the film credits where her name was listed as an intern AD under the direction team.

There were more shots of her working on the movie, including handling one scene with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

In the caption, Renée described her experience, stating, “Working on BAD NEWZ has been nothing short of gratifying… it was as good as going to film school… or maybe better… our wonderful crew has taught me so much and I’ve made friends for life.”

Have a look at the post!

Extending her thanks to the crew, she mentioned, “I’m so grateful to our director @anandntiwari! Thank you for this opportunity and I look forward to you directing me someday. @dimplemathias @bindraamritpal thank you for giving me such a great start.”

Renée added, “@_aman49 and our direction team… thank you so so much for teaching me and for all the memories… you’re an important part of my journey. Special mention to Reshma Shetty Ma’am for making this happen.”

She concluded on a cheerful note, exclaiming, “We did it team!!! Cheers to the best BAD NEWZ.”

More about Bad Newz

Neha Dhupia also plays a pivotal role alongside Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja have penned the Anand Tiwari directorial. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari are the producers behind Bad Newz.

