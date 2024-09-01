Ananya Panday reacts to viral ‘struggle’ comment that made it to Call Me Bae; reveals best way to deal with things that affect her

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. Since then, she has worked in several movies with many big stars. While the audience remembers all her commendable performances, they can’t forget the time when she opened up about struggling in the industry. A reference to her viral comment also made it to the trailer of her upcoming comedy-drama TV series, Call Me Bae, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 6, 2024. In an interview, she reacted to it and said she uses humor to deal with it, just like her dad, Chunky Panday.

During a chat, Ananya Panday was lauded for not brushing her past comment under the rug but actually using it in her content to make the audience laugh. Sharing her two cents about it, the actress told Zoom that every person has a different way of dealing with it, which is how she deals with something. She further stated that there are days when she feels bad about things, but over the years, she has realized that humor is the best way to deal with something.

Crediting her father, actor Chunky Panday, she mentioned that she learned this art from him. “He’s been like that. He always takes the joke on himself,” she exclaimed. However, she also highlighted that she can’t force anyone else to go by her notions. She concluded that this is what works for her, and people should do what works best for them.

For context, she is talking about the time when she spoke about nepotism and her 'struggling days' at a roundtable interview with Rajeev Masand. When she equated her struggle to not being part of Koffee With Karan, her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi stated that the struggle of star kids begin where their dreams are fulfilled.

Advertisement

This interaction spread like wildfire, leaving Ananya at the end of trolls and hate. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Dream Girl 2 actress opened up about dealing with social media bullying and how she decided not to get affected by it.

“I was exposed to social media very early on, and I saw a lot of hate being directed at such a young age, not just at me but also at other people around me. So I think there wasn't any definite moment, but over time, seeing people deal with hate and toxicity made me kind of realize,” she stated.

In the old chat, she expressed that her mother, Bhavna Pandey, has been the most affected by seeing the social media trolls against her. The youngster told us, “I think the problem with cyber bullying and people being mean is that you are not the only one who is getting affected; it is not just between you and the bully; it is on a public platform where everyone is seeing it, be it your parents, your friends, and random strangers. Even with me, whenever I used to get hate or got trolled, my parents would get more affected than me, especially my mom.”

Advertisement

“So, she is very happy that I have taken this cause because when you become an actor, I think people start taking you seriously. I think I get very sad when someone comments on my family, my dad or, my mother or my sister. That really infuriates me,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in CTRL, followed by Shankara.

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's banter over trailer's 'last part' is too good