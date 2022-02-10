EXCLUSIVE: Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey talk about the kind of guy they want for Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is one of the most sought after actresses in tinselvile and there are no second thoughts about it. And while the young diva has won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess, she has also garnered herself a massive fan following. Needless to say, Ananya’s parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey are quite proud of their daughter. And while Ananya often makes a buzz about her love life, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chunky and Bhavana opened up about the kind of guy they want for their daughters.

To this, Chunky chuckled, “I feel very bad for the guys, because I know my daughters. They are not easy to handle. I have been handling them all my life”. He then added that he wants Ananya and Rysa to find a man for themselves who is better than their father. “I have always pampered my girls and always told them to have very very very high standards and expect the best. I have learnt that from Bhavna. Bhavna has been very important in setting the high standard and setting the bar very high,” the actor added.

To this, Bhavana added, “and not materialistically. When we are talking about setting the bar high it is as a person. I have been watching Ananya’s interviews and I have been watching it especially during the Gehraiyaan promotions and it got to do with infidelity and things like that. And somewhere I feel happy that she still believes in the institution of marriage and being together. She’s still got that because somewhere I think she has seen her parents or people around so she does believe in the idea of love”.

As of, Ananya Panday is busy promoting her much talked about movie Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie is slated to release on February 11.

