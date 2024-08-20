Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's banter over trailer's 'last part' is too good

The trailer of Ananya Panday’s debut web series Call Me Bae was released today, August 20, 2024. It gives a glimpse into Bae’s world and the entertainment that’s in store for the audience. The last part of the trailer has an epic connection to Siddhant Chaturvedi. Siddhant has now reacted to the reference and his banter with Ananya is too good to miss.

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram Stories soon after the release of the trailer of Call Me Bae. Sharing the trailer, he praised lead actress Ananya Panday and director Collin D’Cunha. Siddhant said, “@ananyapanday in your element and how! @collindcunha best wishes to the whole team! Looks super fun! (red heart emoji).”

He also talked about his reference at the end of the trailer, saying, “PS. love the last part (laughing emoji). @primevideoin @dharmamovies @karanjohar.”

Re-sharing Siddhant’s story, Ananya used the Lol! (Laughing out loud) sticker. Check out their banter here!

In Call Me Bae, Ananya is seen playing a character who is quite wealthy and privileged. However, one day all of this disappears and she has to start again by hustling in Mumbai. In one scene of the trailer, Ananya tells a security guard, “Majburiyon se main guzar rahi hun, bhaiya (I’m the one who is struggling, brother),” to which he replies, “Aapki majburi jahan shuru hoti hai, wahan tak pahunchna hi toh humara sapna hai (Your struggle is what our dreams are made of).”

This is quite similar to what Siddhant Chaturvedi once said about Ananya’s struggle in Rajeev Masand's roundtable. The Gully Boy actor had stated, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)." It had gone extremely viral on the internet.”

Ananya and Siddhant have worked with each other twice. They starred in the 2022 romantic drama Gehraiyaan as well as the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which was released in 2023.

Meanwhile, Call Me Bae also stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, and more in an ensemble cast. It is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

