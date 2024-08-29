Yudhra Trailer OUT: Siddhant Chaturvedi has 'serious anger issues'; promises thrilling ride with Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan

The action thriller Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal, is getting closer to its release. The makers have been releasing intense posters of the lead cast and have increased the excitement among the fans. Now, the trailer of the movie has been released, which showcases Siddhant’s character having anger issues. The cast promises the audience a thrilling and action-packed ride.

Today, August 29, 2024, the trailer of the upcoming movie Yudhra was unveiled across various social media platforms. The 2-minute, 41-second trailer starts by introducing Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character Yudhra. He is shown having ‘serious anger issues’ and engaging in fights. Malavika Mohanan stars as Nikhat, his love interest, who requests him to control his anger for their relationship.

Yudhra is given the responsibility of busting an illegal racket. He faces off against the villain, Shafiq, played by Raghav Juyal. The trailer is filled with high octane action sequences including hand-to-hand combat and bike chases.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the trailer to convey their appreciation. One person praised the dialogues and Siddhant’s look, saying, “Whoever wrote the dialogues for this movie. Humble request , write dialogues for every hindi action movies from now on. It fits really well, I cannot believe they managed to make Sidhant Chaturvedi a badass!!!”

Others expressed their excitement for Raghav Juyal, who is playing the antagonist once again after the highly acclaimed Kill. A user wrote, “Here for Raghav Juyal ... One of the most promising actor at present,” while another stated, “Wow. Raghav! Upcoming superstar. Silent killer. What a transformation. Inspiring.” One fan also showered love on Siddhant and Malavika’s chemistry.

One comment lauded the trailer, stating, “Stylish...Trailer, Cast, Cinematography, Action sequences...Abbe sabkuch,” while another read, “The way trailer is edited is just mind blown away epic, it took 7yrs for Ravi to make comeback this looks terrific sid chaturvedi is (clap emoji).”

A netizen said, “I like the trailer, that's why I watched again. Brutal shorts, action scenes & trailer cuts is good,” and many others left fire emojis to showcase their anticipation.

The cast of Yudhra also includes Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and penned by Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the release date of the movie as September 20.

A source close to the development stated, “Excel and the team of Yudhra have thought of this date keeping in mind the clear run at the box office. Yudhra is a high on action film, shot in India and abroad, and the makers are planning to introduce Siddhant Chaturvedi as an ‘Angry Young Man’ in the film. The team is excited to bring their feature film to the spectacle on September 20.”

