Ananya Panday proves she can turn into BAE any day with her black co-ord set and denim jacket

Ananya Panday is making hearts race with her latest look as she is busy promoting her new web series, Call Me Bae. Recently, the actress was photographed in the city wearing a comfortable and stylish outfit featuring a black co-ord set and a denim jacket. Well, let’s have a closer look at her outfit.

Her outfit featured a black top that had been sparsely studded with small silver embellishments, adding a touch of sparkle to the ensemble. She paired this with a matching black mini skirt, also embellished with silver accents, creating a cohesive and eye-catching look.

In order to make her attire more relaxed, Ananya donned a classic denim jacket over her bejeweled blouse. Through buttons, lapels and rolled-up sleeves, this jacket offered a laid-back look, which complemented the entire outfit’s elegance perfectly.

Ananya accessorized with black heels that went well with her ensemble. Her silver earrings gave an elegant touch that complemented the whole ensemble without drawing attention to themselves.

Her makeup was fresh and flawless. She opted for soft, smokey eyes, which gave a subtle, glamorous look. Her cheeks were flushed for a natural glow, while soft pink lipstick added a subtle pop of color. Highlighted cheeks provided a radiant finish, and her hair was styled half tied and half left open, adding a playful yet elegant touch.

Ananya’s outfit is perfect for a chic day out with friends or casual lunch. The elegant co-ord set with its embellishments makes it suitable for evening events like dinners or cocktail parties. Even if you are heading for a day trip and want to look put together, this outfit is a great choice.

The Call Me Bae actress with her outfit also proved that denim jackets are a versatile staple. They have a classic look that will never go out of style and can be paired with dresses, skirts or jeans. They can also give a casual and relaxed vibe to more structured outfits and are great for layering.

As Ananya continues to promote Call Me Bae, she has again shown why she is among the most fashion-conscious celebrities of the country. Every time she steps out, she reminds us that she is a fashion icon in the making as she drips these lovely and impressive looks. From fancy co-ord set to casual denim jacket, Ananya has proved that she is a fashion diva and showing potential of what is yet to come.

