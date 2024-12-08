Ananya Panday reveals being shocked upon hearing male actors' fees: ‘If a man is getting better car…’

Ananya Panday recently shared her thoughts on pay parity, stating that she never really inquired about her male actors' fees. However, she revealed that 'she was shocked when she heard the amounts they were getting paid.' Panday added, "If a man is getting a better car than me just because he’s a man, that may seem superficial."

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on pay parity and the progress made in the industry. She mentioned that while significant strides have been made, not only in terms of pay but also in the overall presence of women on film sets, she feels the industry has come a long way.

Recalling her earlier days during Pati Patni Aur Woh, she observed that there were fewer women on set back then, but now, in general, there are many more.

The Call Me Bae actress emphasized that she wasn't focusing on the pay of male actors, as she wasn't fully informed about their earnings, though she was sometimes shocked by the figures she heard. Ananya expressed strong opposition to unfair treatment, particularly when it came to gender-based disparities, such as a man receiving better privileges simply due to his gender.

For instance, she mentioned how a man might be given a bigger room or a better car, which she could understand if it’s due to seniority, but she believes senior actresses should receive the same treatment.

Advertisement

While she acknowledged not being fully aware of the exact pay scales, she made it clear that she stands firmly against unfair treatment. Ananya expressed her commitment to fighting for equality, not just for herself but for every woman on set.

The Dream Girl 2 actress said she was willing to be perceived as "bossy" if it meant helping create change and standing up for what is right. Ultimately, she reiterated her stance against ill-treatment and the lack of respect for women in the industry.

On the work front, Panday has several exciting projects lined up, including the second season of Call Me Bae. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions' Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya and has an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar hospitalized, here's all we know