Did You Know Ananya Panday was conceived in Bangladesh? Chunky Panday recalls taking wife Bhavana for ‘half honeymoon’ to the neighboring country

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, once a prominent star in the late 1980s, saw his career take an unexpected dip after a series of hits. Reflecting on that challenging phase, he shared how he ventured to Bangladesh when his Bollywood projects dried up. He humorously recounted taking his wife Bhavana on what he calls a ‘half honeymoon’ and even speculated that their daughter, Ananya Panday, might have been conceived during that time.

In an interview with Brut, Chunky Panday opened up about a phase in his career when, despite delivering major hits, he suddenly found himself without work. Instead of getting frustrated, he decided to venture into the Bangladeshi film industry, where he enjoyed a fruitful five-year stint.

During this time, the Vijay 69 actor also married Bhavana Pandey in 1998, and fondly recalled how he took her to Bangladesh. "I took Bhavana for half a honeymoon to Bangladesh because I had to complete a film at that time, and I feel even Ananya was conceived in Bangladesh," he added with a laugh.

Chunky shared how he returned to Mumbai after his wife reminded him that his Bollywood career could only thrive if he worked in the industry. Determined to regain his footing, he began visiting office after office in search of work.

At the same time, his daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday were growing up, and he found himself navigating the challenges of fatherhood. Reflecting on this period, he noted that having his daughters felt like a fresh start in his life and recalled that he had married Bhavana during the lowest phase of his career.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in CTRL and has an exciting slate ahead. She will return in the second season of Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, the actress is set to star alongside Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil, a film produced by Dharma Productions.

She is also part of an untitled project directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The film, based on true events, is inspired by The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, and is scheduled for release on March 14, 2025.

On the other hand, Chunky Panday was recently seen in Vijay 69, where he shared the screen with Anupam Kher. The film has garnered attention for its intriguing storyline and performances. He will next be seen in Housefull 5

