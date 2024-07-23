Kartik Aaryan signs Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel? Here's all we know

Kartik Aaryan is on wheels and we are loving it. The actor is giving back-to-back hits and has several much-anticipated films lined up ahead. In an interesting development, Bollywood Hungama has reported that the 33-year-old has given a nod for the sequel of his 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Read on for more details.

Kartik Aaryan to headline Pati Patni Aur Woh 2?

If reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan has not just given a nod but has also liked the script of PPAW 2. The script has been locked for the sequel and the actor cannot wait to reprise his character from part 1. A source close to the portal revealed, “Kartik loved the script of PPAW 2 and, as soon as he gave his nod, the makers decided to get this one rolling soon.”

Abiding by Kartik’s tight schedule and film line-ups, the makers have already secured his dates and as soon as he wraps up the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aaryan will hop on to PPAW 2.

More about Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

The sequel will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra and will see Mudassar Aziz returning to the director’s seat. The ‘Patni’ and ‘Woh’ are yet to be finalized. The 2019 version starred Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar as Kartik’s love interest and that was also a remake of a 1978 film by the same name.

After exploring several genres lately, Kartik is all set to come back to comedy which has indeed been his lucky charm including films like like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others. While Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) was a sensation at the box office, fans cannot wait to know what’s more to witness in part 2.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting for the third part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 where he will reprise his character of Rooh Baba. Scheduled to be released during Diwali week, this horror comedy will also star Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

