Ananya Panday’s dad Chunky Panday recalls real reason behind not calling her on his film sets and it’s heartbreaking 

Ananya Panday is the daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday, but unlike other star kids, she didn't get a chance to frequently visit her father on sets. Recently, Chunky Panday revealed the heartbreaking reason for the same, which is connected to his struggling days. He admitted that he was going through emotional and financial challenges during the 90s and wanted to keep his family away from it.

In a conversation on the We Are Yuvaa YouTube channel, Chunky Panday made some heartfelt and unknown revelations about his struggling days in the film industry. During the 90s, he recalled that his career suffered a major setback. He cited entry of new actors as a reason in his previous interview.

He shared that he didn't have work after starring in the 1993 film Aankhen with Govinda. "The only film I got after that was Teesra Kaun, which completely dried (work opportunities) up. So, I landed up going to Bangladesh and doing movies there. Luckily, those worked, and I kind of made that my home for four to five years," he said.

But, it was a 'scary' and challenging time because he constantly looked for other income sources. Apart from acting in Bangladeshi films, he began his events company, dealt with properties, and tried different ways to continue earning. He admitted, "I kept my ego aside and said I need to survive. I didn't stop working, but I have been flat broke."

Advertisement

All this whole, he had decided not to seek monetary support from his parents or share his exact financial challenges with his wife. The Housefull actor confessed to Ananya, saying, "When your mum and I got married, I was in that low phase. I had just returned from Bangladesh and was trying to get work for myself. I never got into that thing of calling you or Mom to the set, and it just stayed that way."

In a a recent interview with Raj Shamani a couple of days ago, the actress shared her life was different as a star kid, unlike what people think. She shared that when she was born, her father, Chunky Panday, was dealing with a rough patch in his career and was often at home due to lack of work. So, she didn't witness stardom for his father where fans lined up to catch his glimpse.

Advertisement

On the work front, Chunky Panday was recently seen in a few scenes of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 that stars his wife, Bhavana Pandey, with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Seema Sajdeh and more. He was last seen in Vijay 69, co-starring Anupam Kher.