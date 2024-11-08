Vijay 69 Review: Anupam Kher proves that age is just a number in his uplifting dramedy that is too beautiful and wonderful to miss

Plot:

Vijay Matthew (Anupam Kher) is 69 years old. He is a former national-level swimmer. He is now a swimming coach to his grandson.

After the death of his wife Anna Matthew, Vijay became very careless about his health and also started drinking a lot of alcohol. After a probable mishap, he promises his daughter not to have alcohol again. Next day, one of his friends brags that his 18 year old grandson Aditya Jaiswal (Mihir Ahuja) is all set to become the youngest person in India to complete a triathlon. To complete a triathlon, one has to swim for 1 kilometer, cycle 40 kilometers and then run 10 kilometers. What astonishes Vijay the most are the monetary perks that Aditya gets from big institutions if he successfully completes the triathlon. Vijay searches on the net to find out that he can become the oldest man to complete a triathlon.

Vijay gets the purpose he long searched for, after the death of his wife. He plans to complete the triathlon so that he can donate the winning amount to a charity that looks after Cancer patients.

What troubles does Vijay go through? Does he succeed? Watch Vijay 69 to find out.

What works for Vijay 69

Almost everything works for Vijay 69, from the humour, to the emotions, and to the passion with which Anupam Kher essays his role of Vijay Matthew. The supporting cast is excellent, led by the great Chunky Panday. The pacing is good and you never feel the passing of time when you watch the movie; that's how smooth it is. The movie is very inspirational and motivational. Kudos to the makers for bringing to us, a film so endearing and heartfelt.

What doesn't work for Vijay 69:

Vijay 69 is a very wholesome film that is intended to be watched with families. The curses and abuses used through the course of the film may make the family audience slightly hesitant to watch it. If not for the abuses, Vijay 69 is almost flawless.

Watch the Vijay 69 Trailer

Performances in Vijay 69

Anupam Kher delivers the performance of a lifetime in Vijay 69. This man acts with more passion with every passing film of his. One of the greatest to have graced the movie industry. Chunky Panday as Fali is terrific. He lights up every scene that he is a part of. Mihir Ahuja as the 18 year old Aditya Jaiswal is endearing to watch.

Other supporting actors like Guddi Maruti and Sulagna Panigrahi are all too good. There's no actor in the film that you can pick and say that they haven't performed well.

Final Verdict of Vijay 69

Vijay 69 is a very beautiful and heartfelt film about a determined, 69 year old man. Everyone should watch this inspiring film about a determined 69 year old.

Vijay 69 streams on Netflix now.