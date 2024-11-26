Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi REVEALS son Robin’s relationship status; ‘Single but…’

The latest season of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives brought a new face into the spotlight: Shalini Passi. Fans have been captivated by her charm, leading her to host an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit. During the session, a user inquired about her son, Robin Passi, and whether he is single. Shalini confirmed that he is, but humorously added that he’s “not ready to mingle.

For context, Shalini married businessman Sanjay Passi in the 1990s when she was 20 years old. A year later, at 21, she welcomed her son, Robin.

During an AMA session on Reddit, Shalini was also asked by a user if she had ever experienced a fallout in friendship and how she handled such situations. In response, she admitted that she had faced friendship fallouts and elaborated on her approach to dealing with them.

Shalini explained that she invests deeply in her relationships and takes a long time to build trust. When that trust is broken, she finds it extremely painful.

Despite this, she said she always tries to give her friends a chance, often overlooking their actions multiple times in the hope that their mistakes were unintentional.

She shared that she sometimes tolerates problematic behavior for extended periods, ranging from six months to a year, before addressing it directly.

However, she noted that some friends fail to understand their actions, which might stem from jealousy or insecurity. Shalini emphasized that she prioritizes clear communication and values her friendships, but acknowledged that relationships don’t always work out as expected.

The Delhi-based art curator and philanthropist quickly became a favorite thanks to her unique approach to life, bold fashion choices, and calm, composed demeanor, earning her the title of B-town’s newest "it" girl.

