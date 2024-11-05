Andaz Apna Apna: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon's film to re-release in 2025 after being restored in 4K? REPORT

Andaz Apna Apna, which completed 30 years of its release on November 4, 2024, is one of the most iconic comedy movies ever. Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture has gained cult classic status over the years. It starred Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as leads. If the latest report is to be believed, Salman, Aamir, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon's film Andaz Apna Apna will be re-released in 2025. The 1994 film has been reportedly restored in 4K.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Andaz Apna Apna are planning to re-release Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-starrer next year.

Priti Sinha, the daughter of producer Vinay Kumar Sinha, confirmed the re-release of Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial. When asked if the makers can schedule it around its 30 years of release, she shared that the celebration will continue the entire year.

Elaborating on the new development of Andaz Apna Apna, Priti told the portal that the makers have "digitised, restored and picture-remastered the film in 4K". She expressed that the team wanted the film to look "new and great" before they re-release it in theaters.

Sinha added that the makers will finalize the release date of Andaz Apna Apna in the next few months.

Earlier in an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, Tikku Talsania was asked to comment on reports of stars not getting along on the sets of Andaz Apna Apna. For the uninitiated, he was cast as a cop in the 1994 film.

“It never happens; this is all humbug. Everybody gets along with everybody because everybody wants their work to shine. So if I am against you or... you're not going to deliver the line that I want you to," Talsania told us.

In Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir Khan played the lead role of Amar and Salman Khan was cast as another lead, Prem. Raveena was paired with Aamir. Karisma played Salman's on-screen love interest. The film also featured actors like Shakti Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Viju Khote, Mehmood, Jagdeep, Deven Verma and more.

Shakti played the iconic character, Crime Master Gogo. Paresh was cast in dual roles, Ram Gopal Bajaj and Shyam Gopal Bajaj, aka Teja.

